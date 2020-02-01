Mother-of-two seeks advice on her ongoing affair behind the back of the father of her children

A mother who is having an affair has been branded an ‘idiot’ by other parents after she admitted she is annoyed her lover wants to get back with his ex-girlfriend.

The anonymous woman explained she struck up the affair with her lover – an old friend – after he contacted her out of the blue but now expects him to wait for her while she decides whether she wants to leave the father of her two young children.

Taking to parenting site Mumsnet, the woman, believed to be from the UK, said she knows the situation is a ‘mess’ but wanted advice as she doesn’t know what to do.

She asked: ‘Is my expectation that he is faithful while he waits for me unfair?’

The post was met with a string of critical comments from fellow parents, who branded the mother ‘pathetic’.

One wrote: ‘He’s an idiot, so are you I’m afraid. Sort your current relationship out, either end it or work on it (tell your husband…), but don’t go anywhere near this other man.

‘That’s it in a nutshell. It’s hard, but that’s the mess you’ve got into. I dare say you won’t do any of this though and will carry on as you are.’

Another was more reasonable. They said: ‘Yes it is unfair. However I understand why you feel like you do. It sounds like you both want to have your cake and eat it though. I will never agree with affairs so my advice is to end it with one of them and move on.’

Others urged the woman to look at her lover’s behaviour and consider what sort of man he actually is.

One penned: ‘I don’t usually post on these types of threads because I strongly disagree with affairs but I think you need to realise that he is not a nice man.

‘He either doesn’t have the same thoughts for you and wants to be with his partner and you on the side or he wants to be with you but is unpleasant enough he wants to use another woman for company, sex, cooking and housework.

‘Honestly, dump him and look at what you can do to sort out your own relationship or end both relationships and move on.’

Another added: ‘He just can’t be on his own while he waits for me. What a complete and utter b*****d. What made you fall for this pathetic excuse of a man? Give him the boot. ps: I am a man myself.’

A third wrote: ‘So you’re the ONE, but is he sleeping with other women? He has undying love for YOU, but is considered living with someone else.

‘Can you spot the difference between what he’s saying and what he’s actually telling you?’