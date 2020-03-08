Mother opens up on her ‘living nightmare’ after her daughter was killed in a motorbike crash

A devastated mother has spoken about the grief of losing her only daughter after in a horror motorbike crash caused by a drunk rider.

Carli Rustand was celebrating her 24th birthday in March 2012 when she hopped on the back of a motorbike after a night out in Perth.

The rider was an off-duty soldier who Carli had met through a mutual friend that night.

‘It never, ever occurred to me that our daughter would take such a risk. She was such a responsible, mature person,’ her mother Terri Rustand told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Carli was waiting for a taxi when this guy came out and persuaded her to go for a quick ride around the block on his new Harley Davidson motorbike.

‘Unfortunately, he took off with her into Perth CBD. She didn’t have her phone, bag or even her shoes with her.’

The 24-year-old man skidded and lost control on Riverside Drive at about 1.40am, instantly killing Carli when he slammed into a pole.

Mrs Rustand and her husband Alan received the devastating news at 9am when police visited their home.

She said they were shocked as ‘Carli was not a risk taker’ and hadn’t yet got her own driver’s licence.

The motorbike driver recorded a blood alcohol reading of .107 after the crash and was initially only going to be charged with drink driving.

Mrs Rustand spoke with detectives and found out the soldier had only held his bike licence for four days prior – and was also the son of a Perth police officer.

Carli’s family fought to increase the severity of his charges and wrote to the Commissioner of Police.

The soldier was eventually found guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death and served just seven months of the fifteen that he was sentenced.

Mrs Rustand has given speeches to several schools on risk-taking behaviour since her daughter passed away.

‘If I can stop just one family from going through this nightmare I will,’ she said.

Carli donated her organs in a generous final act, with her eyes given to two people in need.

This was an issue close to her heart, as her father has an incurable degenerative eye disease.

‘Thanks to her corneas two people have regained their sight,’ Mrs Rustand said.