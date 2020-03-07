Mother reveals torment after her son, 12, was allegedly bashed by a 13-year-old in the Gold Coast

A mother was shocked to discover her young son was allegedly bashed in the street by a 13-year-old while his father allegedly stopped bystanders from intervening.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, received the gut-wrenching call that her son had been badly bashed on Tuesday afternoon.

He was allegedly attacked at the intersection of Scarborough and Young streets at Southport, in the Gold Coast.

Both boys had arranged to meet after school about a disagreement but the 12-year-old was unaware the boy’s father would be there too.

The mother was left fuming after discovering the 48-year-old man was allegedly involved.

‘I was completely angry. I couldn’t believe a grown man would do that to a 12-year-old child,’ she told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

The son, 13, and the father, 48, have both been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Footage of the alleged attack shows a young boy cowering on the footpath as he is allegedly brutally pummelled by another teenager.

The father and son can be seen standing over the other boy as he lays on the ground covering his head with his arms.

Two bystanders eventually rushed to the boys aid and the father and son quickly walked away.

A police spokeswoman said the two teenagers are known to each other and had arranged to meet at the corner when a fight allegedly ensued.

She said witnesses told police the father allegedly prevented bystanders from approaching as they attempted to break up the fight.

The man allegedly only tried to stop the fight when it appeared his son was losing.

He will appear in Southport Magistrates Court on March 17.