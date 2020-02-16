Mother shares the VERY extreme ‘organisation station’ she’s designed for her daughter

A mother has created an extensive organisational board for her daughter to follow to ensure she completes all her tasks each day.

The woman shared a photo of the detailed board to Facebook and explained that she strives on routine and planning.

‘My organised life for 2020, this is for me [and]it’s clearly for my daughter! Every day sorted into 3 simple sections’, she wrote.

‘Each task magnets up when done and is placed in an up-cycled frame painted with chalk paint in black and white and hung in the hallway that’s central to every room (she can’t escape it!) Hopefully success will follow’, she explained.

The mother-of-one organised a range of tasks to be completed every morning, after school and evening.

The tasks on the board include completing homework, eating dinner, brushing teeth and giving mum a hug twice a day.

Facebook users praised the mother for her creative system, saying it is a ‘brilliant and amazing idea.’

‘I need this for my 2 kids especially my son who has asd [autism spectrum disorder]if you sell these I’m interested in getting one ASAP’, one person wrote.

‘Do you or would you consider selling these? I think they’re fantastic’, another person asked.

‘I absolutely love this and would purchase this for my boys,’ one mother agreed.

Another person wrote: ‘I need this in my life! My 4 kids run me riot in a morning.

Other argued it was too ‘intense’ and there were too many tasks included on the list.