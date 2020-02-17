Mother slammed over ‘Australia’s dirtiest car’

A mother has been slammed after images of her filthy car were uploaded to Facebook by a cleaner who spent seven hours restoring it to its former glory.

The woman, who has been kept anonymous, handed her Mazda vehicle into Proline Automotive in Springwood, New South Wales, and asked for the ‘carnage’ to be reversed.

‘Usually we like to only share “after” photos but this one was too funky not to share,’ Proline posted on Facebook.

Images of back car seats covered in dirt, lollipop sticks, gum wrappers and biscuits were posted by the car detailing business, who were abhorred by the sight they were left to deal with.

‘Seven hours were spent thoroughly detailing this interior, giving it a second chance at life,’ the caption read.

All of the seats and carpets were shampooed and then removed to try and wash away ‘sticky substances, deep stains and unpleasant odours’.

‘Unfortunately the remaining marks on the seats were caused by baby seats and are irreversible,’ Proline said.

‘We always recommend to people who have just purchased a new vehicle to place a towel under baby seats to avoid this type of damage.’

Plenty of social media commenters were shocked by the dirt and were more than happy to voice their opinions on the page.

‘I know we shouldn’t judge but I’m certainly glad I was never offered a lift in this car. It is beyond my comprehension how anyone could let it get that bad and then continue to drive it,’ one woman said.

‘No offence but that really is disgusting… absolutely horrible how some people treat their car,’ said another.

A third added: ‘I’d hate to see their house if this is the car.’

While it’s not known why the car is in such decrepit condition, it might have something to do with having children in the people mover.