Mother spends two months and $20,000 perfecting her seven-year-old daughter’s birthday party

An Australian family have pulled out all the stops for their daughter’s seventh birthday party, with Mediterranean catering, balloon installations and rides entertaining 80 guests on the day.

Amy Movsisian, who runs a business called Arden Events out of Melbourne, spent two months planning her little girl Melina’s carnival-themed function, which set them back $20,000.

‘After her ice cream-themed sixth birthday we were searching on Instagram for seventh birthday ideas and that’s where she was inspired to have a carnival theme party and rides,’ Amy told FEMAIL about the January event.

Melina had ‘absolutely no idea’ what was planned and was extremely excited for the surprise, although she did accidentally see the $730 cake on her mother’s phone.

‘It took two months to book a lot of the vendors but everything came together in the last few weeks,’ Amy said.

The party was held at an Armenian community hall in Melbourne and there were 30 children and 50 adults in attendance.

All of the tableware was personalised and kids munched on a box filled with nuggets, hot dogs and chips at lunchtime, while the adults indulged in Mediterranean catering.

There were plenty of pink balloons, which cost $1,000, and light up letters to spell out Melina’s name, as well as ice cream and cotton candy to enjoy for dessert.

A ballerina spun around the room wearing a pink carnival costume and led people to the outdoor area to enjoy a range of rides, including a jumping castle.

A professional photographer and videographer captured the day with ease and Amy went on to share them on Facebook.

‘Stunning! This looks like one of the Kardashians birthdays,’ one woman commented.

‘I was a wedding and events planner before kids so I go very over the top for all three of my kids parties also. Well done. Looks absolutely fabulous. I love it when parents do this,’ said another.

A third added: ‘I’m not showing this to my daughter… this is amazing!’

Melina’s sixth birthday had a pastel-coloured theme with similar vendors, and cost the family $12,000 to produce.