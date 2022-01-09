Mother was arrested after allegedly locking her Covid-positive 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car so she wouldn’t become infected.

According to local media, she has been charged with child endangerment.

A Texas mother was arrested after allegedly locking her Covid-positive 13-year-old son in the boot of her car to avoid becoming infected while driving him to a testing site.

According to local media, Sarah Beam, 41, has been charged with child endangerment.

On January 3, Ms. Beam, a teacher, drove the adolescent to a Covid-19 testing site in Houston to confirm his infection.

She allegedly told authorities that she had put her son in the boot to protect herself from the virus when she arrived.

He wouldn’t be given a test until he was moved to the backseat of the car, she was told.

Police said an arrest warrant had been issued and that the boy had not been harmed.

“CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing site earlier this week,” according to the Cy-Fair ISD Police Department.

“Law enforcement carried out a thorough investigation, which resulted in an arrest warrant.”

The child was unharmed, thankfully.”

Ms Beam, who has worked as a teacher since 2011, has been placed on administrative leave, according to reports.

Sergeant Richard Standifer of the Texas Department of Public Safety told local TV station KHOU 11 that if the vehicle had collided, the teenager could have been seriously injured.

“I’ve never heard of anyone being thrown in a trunk because they tested positive for anything,” he added.

