Mothers, Fathers, and Others, by Siri Hustvedt, is a collection of deeply human essays on literature, family, and power.

With humour and clarity, the novelist blasts away our preconceptions about feminism and politics, as well as the uses of literature.

“I tasted bad milk, not orange juice,” Siri Hustvedt writes in “The Future of Literature,” one of the essays in her new collection Mothers, Fathers, and Others, about accidentally pouring juice into her cereal and being surprised by the flavor.

Hustvedt is describing a common type of minor autopilot error.

What else might our reflex assumptions be skewing, she writes, if we accept that perfectly good orange juice would taste terrible to someone expecting milk?

“For many, the outcome was a rude awakening, far worse than mistaking an orange juice container for a milk container.”

This is just one example of the novelist and essayist’s ability to connect unexpected dots and short-circuit faulty intellectual wiring.

Her characteristic incisiveness is readily apparent, whether she’s thinking about the canon (“Don’t we all look a little longer at the objects pre-approved for our worship?”) or writing (“Writing fiction is like remembering what never happened”)

The theme of Mothers, Fathers, and Others is allowed to bleed between essays.

Though family and heritage are prominent themes, Hustvedt also delves into epidemiology, literary theory, and art.

Her fascination with power and its structures is at the heart of everything she does.

It begins with the author’s own origins, tracing her ancestors’ ancestors’ ancestors’ ancestors’ ancestors’ ancestors’ ancestors’ ancestors’ ancestors’ ancestors’ ancestors’ ancestors

In remembering her grandmother (“How weary I am of the well-worn narratives about grandmothers, the objects of so much cultural gibberish… Tillie was a difficult woman,” Hustvedt tries to place her “own beloved mother in the ideal motherreal mother dichotomy” – to avoid falling into cliché.

Throughout the essays, a current of feminist theory runs.

Take, for example, Hustvedt’s book “What Does a Man Want?” in which she describes how women “were held morally responsible for the desire the sight of us apparently evoked in the men.”

Her nuanced argument for “moral outrage” as the true fuel of misogyny has brought new clarity to several of my own memories.

Hustvedt is an English literature student first and foremost.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy