Mother’s heart health in pregnancy impacts child in adolescence: study

CHICAGO, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — A mother’s heart health while she is pregnant may have a significant impact on her child’s cardiovascular health in early adolescence between 10 and 14, according to a new study from Northwestern Medicine and the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

The researchers studied more than 2,300 mother-child pairs from six different countries. The pregnancies occurred between 2000 and 2006, and the children were examined at age 10 to 14 years in 2013 to 2016.

Using the American Heart Association’s definition for cardiovascular health, the researchers categorized cardiovascular health for mothers based on their levels of body mass index, an indicator of weight versus height; blood pressure; cholesterol; glucose and smoking status at 28 weeks’ gestation. They categorized cardiovascular health for offspring based on their levels of body mass index, blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose at age 10 to 14 years old.

Children born to mothers in the poorest category of cardiovascular health, representing 6 percent of mothers, had almost eight times higher risk for the poorest cardiovascular health category in early adolescence, compared with children born to mothers who had ideal cardiovascular health in pregnancy, the study found.

Children born to mothers with any “intermediate” cardiovascular health metrics in pregnancy, say being overweight, but not obese, had over two times higher risk for the poorest cardiovascular health category in early adolescence, according to the study.

“Our new findings suggest that the children of this large group of mothers with suboptimal cardiovascular health may be at higher risk for early declines in their own cardiovascular health during childhood,” said lead author Dr. Amanda Perak, assistant professor of pediatrics and preventive medicine at Lurie Children’s Hospital and Northwestern University (NU) Feinberg School of Medicine. “If we can address these underlying causes of children’s poor heart health, we can hopefully help them avoid future heart attacks, strokes and premature deaths as they grow up.”

“The children in this study are soon going to be adults, and as a next step, we’d like to measure cardiovascular health and signs of early cardiovascular disease as they enter adulthood,” Perak said.

Moreover, the researchers plan to investigate some of the underlying reasons why poorer maternal cardiovascular health in pregnancy might lead to poorer offspring cardiovascular health.

The study was published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Northwestern Medicine is the collaboration between Northwestern Memorial HealthCare and NU Feinberg School of Medicine, which includes research, teaching and patient care. Enditem