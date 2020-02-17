Mother’s TWO-ingredient recipe to making the perfect roast potatoes takes the internet by storm

A mother has shared the secret to cooking the perfect roast potatoes – and it requires just two supermarket ingredients.

The Australian woman said all you need is potatoes and a dried packet of French onion soup mix, which costs just 95 cents.

‘When doing roast spuds, peel, cut and place in a baking dish then get French Onion dry soup mix and sprinkle over top of spuds,’ she said in a Facebook group.

Next, she drizzles oil over the top and then places the tray into the oven to bake.

‘It’s the only way I do roast spuds now,’ she said.

‘It’s the bomb my mum taught me.’

Many were amazed by the simple recipe, while others said they have been using this method for years.

Some suggested using Vegeta stock powder instead of the French onion mix because it ‘tastes better’.

While others said their secret ingredient is duck fat – or just a simple salt and oil would do the trick.

Last year, Australian consumer organisation CHOICE revealed why putting your pre-boiled potatoes in the fridge before you roast them is the secret to perfectly crispy spuds.

The food experts said putting your potatoes in the fridge or freezer, will result in ‘world-class chips with a delicious glass-like crunch’.

‘The super-dry air in your fridge or freezer is just what you need to remove moisture and prime them for roasting,’ they said.

‘After 10 minutes or so, take them out, toss them with fat and oil and throw them in the oven.’

For restaurant-perfect chips, Choice also said you should ‘rough them [the potatoes]up a bit’ and give them a good shake to break down the starch on the surface of the vegetable and maximise their surface area.

And while many home cooks think you should add salt and pepper before you put your potatoes in the oven, the opposite is true.

‘Salt your potatoes at the end of the cooking process – not the start,’ CHOICE said, because salt draws moisture from the inside of the potato to the surface, undoing all of your fridge’s good work.