Motiejunas leads Xinjiang to CBA victory over Nanjing

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Donatas Motiejunas notched a game-high 30 points and 22 rebounds to help the Xinjiang Flying Tigers defeat the Nanjing Monkey Kings 109-100 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league here on Sunday.

Motiejunas was unstoppable in the paint, shooting 13 of 18, while his teammate Zhou Qi added 20 points on eight for nine shooting. Nanjing finished with five players scoring in double figures, but the lacking of star power forced them to swallow an 11-game losing streak.

Led by Zhou who scored 10 points in the first quarter and Motiejunas who was in top form on the defensive end, Xinjiang showcased their aggressiveness early in the paint, leading Nanjing 51-48 at halftime.

Xirelijiang of Nanjing, who posted 24 points plus eight assists, tried to gain an advantage through making three-pointers in the second half, but Xinjiang battered Nanjing with a 7-0 run in the final minutes to shatter their hope of bagging a long-awaited win. Enditem