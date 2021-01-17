Motiejunas’s double-double helps Xinjiang hold off Jilin in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Donatas Motiejunas had a double-double of 28 points and 20 rebounds while the Xinjiang Flying Tigers beat the Jilin Northeastern Tigers 109-99 in the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on Friday.

Thanks to 16 points from Jones in the first quarter, Jilin led 33-30 despite Xinjiang hitting 8-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

In a match where Zhou Qi was quite sluggish, Tang Caiyu did what he could to fill the void for Xinjiang, who poured in deep 3-pointers and added a driving layup to cut the deficit to 58-55 at the halftime break.

Jilin’s offense were bogged down in the third, while Xinjiang used a 9-2 run to regain control.

Motiejunas continued to build on the momentum by hitting a 3-pointer. It helped Xinjiang got a 10-point lead in the final quarter.

“It was definitely a different game for us, we are young team and the last loss is my responsibility and I want to win every single game,” said Motiejunas.

From there, Xinjiang delivered the final blow with back-to-back inside baskets from Motiejunas to make it a win.

Tang had 25 points for Xinjiang, while Dominique Jones got 36 points for Jilin. Enditem