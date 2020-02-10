Motive exposed: Thai soldier who killed 30 people in shooting rampage felt CHEATED over land deal, PM reveals

A soldier who went on a deadly shooting spree at a mall in northeastern Thailand was disgruntled over a land deal, the country’s prime minister said. The gunman was killed by special forces after an overnight siege.

The suspect, identified as junior army officer Jakraphanth Thomma, was motivated by “the feeling of grudge over the land sale deal,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Sunday.

Thomma killed his commander and two fellow soldiers, before stealing weapons, ammunition and a Humvee from his military base. He then drove to a Buddhist temple and then a busy shopping center, Terminal 21, in Korat, northeastern Thailand. He opened fire on shoppers and pedestrians before taking hostages, triggering a 17-hour standoff with security forces before he was shot and killed.

During the rampage, the suspect reportedly posted updates on his Facebook page, such as “No one can escape death,” and “Should I give up?” which were later deleted.

