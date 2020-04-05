MotoGP: French Grand Prix postponed over coronavirus

ANKARA

The 2020 French Grand Prix in MotoGP has been postponed over coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

“Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the event at Le Mans has been postponed,” the MotoGP said on its website.

It added that the SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France in city of Le Mans on May 15-17 will be rescheduled.

Le Mans is located in the western Pays de la Loire region.

France on Wednesday reported 509 more deaths from coronavirus, taking the death toll to 4,032, the health minister said.

A total of 56,989 are infected in the country, with 6,000 in intensive care, said Jerome Salomon.

The season opener of the 2020 MotoGP in Qatar was cancelled on March 2 for the same reason.

Other races of the season due to be held in Thailand, the U.S., Argentina, and Spain were also postponed.

The upcoming race, the Italian Grand Prix in the Mugello town near the city of Florence on May 29-31, is expected to be delayed as well.

After first appearing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the virus exceeded 48,300 with over 952,000 confirmed cases, and more than 202,500 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.