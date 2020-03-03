MotoGP in Thailand and Qatar postponed due to coronavirus fears

Organisers have postponed MotoGP action in Thailand and Qatar due to the global coronavirus crisis

MotoGP action in Thailand has also been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The premier class season curtain raiser in Qatar, which was due to go ahead this forthcoming weekend, was called off on Sunday.

But organisers have now canned the Thailand showpiece on 22 March “in the best interests of the nation and participants”.

Moto2 and Moto3 races will still take place in the Middle East, though.

Following the decision to call off the race at Losail, a statement read: ”Italy clearly plays a vital role in the championship and in the MotoGP class – both on track and off – and therefore the decision has been taken to cancel premier class competition.”

“As the teams and riders of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes were already in Qatar for the three-day official test at Losail International Circuit earlier this week, the races of both categories will be possible.

“The lightweight and intermediate classes will therefore compete in their season opener from the 6th to 8th March.

“The same will apply to the Asia Talent Cup, which will have two races during the Qatar Grand Prix as originally planned.”

Thai health minister Anutin Charnvirakul claimed a race could still occur in his homeland – albeit later along the line.

“I would not say [that the race]is canceled but postponed until we find the time to carry it out,” said Anutin.

“The reason is the coronavirus, so we must postpone it until further notice.

“We have to act in accordance with the circumstances that are occurring in the world, and this is the best decision in the interest of both the participants and the country.”