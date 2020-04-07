MotoGP: Virus concerns hit Italian, Catalan Grands Prix

ANKARA

Motorcycles seem set to stay in the garage on Tuesday when MotoGP delayed the Italian Grand Prix and Barcelona’s Catalan Grand Prix, pushing the number of top races postponed this year due to coronavirus to seven.

The season opener of the 2020 MotoGP in Qatar was completely cancelled due to travel restrictions for Italian passengers amid concern over the outbreak.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley and Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, which were set to be held at the Autodromo del Mugello from the 29th to the 31st of May and at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from the 5th to the 7th of June, respectively,” MotoGP said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that an updated calendar of the season will be released as soon as available.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions with nearly 1.4 million cases, according to the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

Spain and Italy follow the U.S. in the number of cases, with over 140,000 and 132,000, respectively. However, Italy has the most virus-related fatalities with 16,523, followed by Spain with 13,798.