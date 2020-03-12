Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Australian…

March 11 – Some Formula One statistics for Sunday’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne:

Lap distance: 5.303 km. Total distance: 307.574 km (58 laps)

2019 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes one minute 20.486 seconds.

2019 winner: Valtteri Bottas (FInland) Mercedes

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari one minute 24.125 seconds (2004)

Start time: 0510 GMT/1610 local.

AUSTRALIA

No Australian has ever won a home grand prix.

There have been 13 Australian F1 drivers since 1950 and two world champions – Jack Brabham and Alan Jones.

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo is the only Australian in Sunday’s race.

Melbourne has been the season-opener 22 times. This year’s race will be the 25th at Albert Park.

The winner in Melbourne has gone on to be world champion 13 out of 24 times to date.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel has won in Melbourne three times in total. Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen twice. Schumacher holds the record of four.

Hamilton has been on pole in Melbourne for the past six seasons and eight times in total (2008, 2012, 2014 to 2019), a record for the race.

A ninth Australian pole for Hamilton would be a record for poles at the same grand prix.

The lowest starter to win in Australia was Britain’s Eddie Irvine from 11th in 1999 for Ferrari.

RACE WINS

Hamilton has 84 career victories from 250 starts, with Schumacher’s record 91 in his sights. Sebastian Vettel has 53.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 102 and Red Bull 62. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 88 career poles.

Ferrari have had 65 front row lockouts, an all-time record. Mercedes are on 64.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 151 career podiums

POINTS

Sunday can see Hamilton can extend his own record for the most successive points finishes. He has finished the last 33 in the points.

The last time Hamilton failed to score was in Austria in 2018 when his car had a fuel pressure problem. That remains his only failure in the last 66 races.

ROOKIE

Canadian Nicholas Latifi, with Williams, is the only rookie this season and the only driver making his F1 debut in Australia.