Motor racing-Haas, McLaren Formula One team members…

March 11 – Two members of the Haas Formula One team and one from McLaren were quarantined on Wednesday as a precaution amid coronavirus fears ahead of Sunday’s season-opening race in Melbourne.

“Two members of team have been quarantined and remain in hotel room. They displayed symptoms of a cold,” a spokesperson for Haas told Reuters.

McLaren said one team member had self-isolated in the hotel as a precaution.

“We expect to receive the results overnight. The team is operating as per our normal schedule,” McLaren said.

Reuters has sought comment from the organisers.

Formula One organisers have already postponed the Chinese race scheduled in April, while the Bahrain Grand Prix will go ahead without spectators on March 22. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )