Motorbike rider with Toy Story dolls Buzz Lightyear and Woody stopped for bizarre reason

A motorbike rider who was stopped by police for having their number plates covered was let off after they bonded over Toy Story.

A photo shared by the NSW Police Force shows a motorbike parked on the side of the road with Toy Story dolls Buzz Lightyear and Woody on the back, and a police car parked behind them.

‘Was enjoying a lovely long weekend ride when I notice this beautiful vehicle following me discreetly for a good few minutes,’ the rider wrote.

‘Thinking I won’t be pulled over, I filter through traffic stopped at a red light. Few minutes later, I get pulled over off the highway.’

A policewoman stepped out of the vehicle and informed the rider that Buzz Lightyear was ‘concealing the registration plates’.

‘But she said that I’m lucky she was a massive Toy Story fan and loved what I did there (Woody hanging onto Buzz),’ the rider continued.

‘Because of that, and my naturally positive demeanour towards police, all I had to do was sit Buzz next to Woody and off I go.’

Social media users were quick to comment with their jokes after enjoying the ‘toy story’.

‘To infinity and beyond,’ one person wrote quoting the famous Buzz Lightyear quote.

‘So, she told you to Buzz off?’ another joked.

‘Great toy story, very understanding policewoman,’ someone else wrote.

It is an offence for drivers and registered to have license plates obscured with light vehicles facing a $425 fine or $637 for a heavy vehicle and receive 3 demerit points.

Courts can issue a fine up to $2,200.