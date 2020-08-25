Motorists face M20 chaos with closures and 50mph speed limits during works for end of UK’s Brexit transition

DRIVERS face further M20 chaos to prepare for the end of the UK’s Brexit transition.

Work will begin on the contraflow system next month when drivers will face overnight closures and a 50mph speed limit.

The system caused months of frustration last year after a 15-mile stretch between Junctions 8 and 9 of the Kent road was cut into two lanes.

Later this year one side of the M20 will be dedicated to HGVs heading to cross-Channel ports.

The other will be used by all other traffic in a 50mph contraflow.

The Brexit transition period ends on New Year’s Eve.

Highways England regional director Nicola Bell said the work has been “carefully planned to avoid closures during the August bank holiday and October half term.”

She added: “Road closures are always challenging and we recognise the impact this work will have on the region’s businesses and communities.

“However this new solution avoids month long closures to install the barrier.

“By closing the road overnight, we are reducing disruption during busier periods which is positive for drivers, local businesses and residents.”

