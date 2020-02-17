Motorists spend 17 days of their lives trying to find the perfect parking spot, new research shows 

Most motorists know the frustration of circling a car park looking for a space.

Now it has been revealed that we actually spend around 17 days of our lives trying to find the perfect spot.

A poll found we drive 2,127 miles in our lifetime in the hunt for a space – the same distance as a return trip from London to Monaco.

It also revealed how the average driver is prepared to wait up to 1 minute 47 seconds for a space.

Only a patient one in 50 would wait for more than ten minutes.

Privilege Motor Insurance asked 2,001 drivers to pick their top frustrations on the road.

Nearly four in ten named parking as their biggest hate, behind potholes (64 per cent), but ahead of speed bumps (35 per cent), slow drivers (35 per cent) and cyclists (32 per cent).

Head of Privilege Motor Insurance Charlotte Fielding said: ‘With more cars on the roads than ever, it’s interesting to see how much time we can spend and the distance we are prepared to travel looking for a parking space.

‘The research gives us insight into what irritates us about parking. Whilst we all know it can be a stressful situation at times, it’s well worth allowing an extra five minutes to find a parking space and keeping a calm state of mind to avoid any unnecessary accidents.’