Motorola Razr: The iconic flip phone that defined the Noughties relaunches in Australia

Motorola has announced the Australian relaunch of its iconic Razr, a slim-line flip phone that defined a generation of technology users and embodied the pinnacle of ‘cool’ in the late Noughties.

Australia’s first-ever ‘clamshell-style’ smartphone, the full screen device folds over on itself to close, with a second smaller screen on the front for instant notifications, capturing selfies and showing caller ID before you flip it open to answer.

Like the original, the design of the new razr is sleek and seamless, but the reimagined version costs considerably more than its ancestor at an eye-watering $2,699 (AUD).

And while the original came in a rainbow of striking metallic shades, including hot pink, gold and silver, the new model only comes in black.

Unfolding the phone reveals a 6.2-inch smartphone screen, similar to other Android devices, with a fingerprint scanner at the bottom.

In terms of photography power there’s a 16 megapixel lens on the back and a five megapixel selfie camera fixed above the screen.

It’s the first phone in Australia to have no physical SIM card slot, which means users will need to register for an eSIM with leading networks like Telstra, Optus or Vodafone.

Once one of the world’s most popular models before the smartphone revolution, Motorola general manager of sales Danny Adamopoulos said the new and improved razr deserves a seat at the technology table in 2020.

‘The old RAZR was a fashion icon that defined a generation and became an integral part of pop culture,’ he said in a statement on Tuesday.

‘The new razr takes those elements we cherish so fondly and flips them on their head to carve out a truly revolutionary and unique smartphone experience that you simply can’t get anywhere else.’

The new razr is available for pre-order from Motorola and JB Hi-Fi online, with deliveries starting on February 24.