Motswana man killed by lion

GABORONE, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — A 62-year-old Botswana man was killed by a lion last Friday in a village in Central District, police said.

The man was trying to shoot the lion but missed, said Nelson Museke, a police officer from a nearby village of Pandamatenga, on Monday.

The man and five others, who survived by climbing up trees, followed the lion after it had killed one of their cattle.

One of the other men fired a first shot at the lion but failed to kill it, Museke said, adding that the lion attacked the group when the victim fired the second shot but missed the lion.

The victim was snatched by the lion and killed instantly, the officer said.

The lion was later killed by another man in the group.

Botswana’s Wildlife Conservation and National Parks Act allows the owner of any property to kill a wild animal that has killed his animal or destroyed his property.