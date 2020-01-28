Mount Lushan temporarily closed to prevent coronavirus outbreak

NANCHANG, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Mount Lushan, a UNESCO world heritage site in east China’s Jiangxi Province, was temporarily closed to tourists from Sunday, in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, said local authorities.

All top-rated tourist attractions and public cultural institutions in Jiangxi Province were ordered to be closed to the public, according to an announcement by provincial cultural and tourism department.

Mount Lushan is located in the northern part of Jiangxi. The mountain is famous for its mighty peaks, roaring waterfalls, mysterious clouds and mists, numerous remains of ice age and exotic villas. The site attracted more than 61.8 million visitors in 2018.