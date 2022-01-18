Mourners and schoolchildren line the streets outside the memorial to murdered Irish teacher Ashling Murphy.

Outside the memorial for murdered Irish teacher Ashling Murphy, mourners and students line the streets.

Ms Murphy, 23, was killed while jogging last week in an incident that shocked Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Mourners lined the streets for the funeral of Ashling Murphy, a young schoolteacher who was killed while jogging.

Ms Murphy, 23, was killed while out for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in County Offaly on Wednesday, January 12th.

Her assassination shocked the nation, reigniting calls for public spaces to be safer for women, and memorials have been held in Ms Murphy’s honor in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Crowds of mourners gathered along the funeral procession route ahead of the service, and Ms Murphy’s students, dressed in school uniforms, held up photographs of her as her coffin passed.

The service, which began at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus, near her home in Cully, Blueball, Co Offaly, and was live-streamed online, began at 11 a.m.

Her family members, including her parents Kathleen and Raymond, brother Cathal and sister Amy, and boyfriend Ryan, as well as Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, were in attendance.

As the service began, schools and colleges across Ireland observed a moment of silence to honor Ms Murphy.

As they passed, her family members wore masks and consoled one another while touching the coffin.

The service began with the presentation of life symbols, including a musical instrument to honor her love of music and a photograph of her family, whom the celebrant described as “everything” to her.

Scripture readings were led by Ms Murphy’s cousins, who were accompanied by vocalists who sang the hymn “You Are Mine.”

“We pray together, we hurt together, and this is the high price we must pay for love.”

“Love may appear to be a cheap commodity, but it is the most valuable asset we all possess,” said celebrant Father Michael Meade.

He told Ms Murphy’s family that they had been “wronged” of a “gift.”

“Ashling’s joy was freely shared” through her music, sports, and work as a teacher, he said.

Father Michael urged her death to lead to change, a nod to the widespread calls for greater women’s safety.

“Since this horrifying act of violence, many issues have been raised by many voices.

