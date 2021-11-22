Mourners pay their respects to MP David Amess in a horse-drawn carriage procession following his assassination in a terrorist attack.

Mourners bid farewell to MP David Amess in a horse-drawn carriage procession after he was murdered in a terror attack.

THOUSANDS of people attended Sir David Amess MP’s funeral today.

Sir David’s coffin was carried into St Mary’s Church in Southend, Essex, with a Union flag draped over it, three miles from where the Conservative MP was stabbed to death on October 15.

The Tory MP was stabbed to death in a terror attack, and his family said today that the tragedy had left them “shattered.”

Sir David’s family expressed their “enormous pride in him” in a church tribute read aloud.

“As a family, we are still trying to understand why this terrible thing happened,” they continued.

Nobody should die in such a manner.

No one.

Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please

Sir David’s coffin arrived draped in a Union Jack flag, and bells tolled at the church as tearful mourners began to arrive for the funeral.

Former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe, a friend of the veteran MP, read a statement on behalf of the Amess family.

His family urged the public to “set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all” in an emotional statement.

“This is the only way to move forward,” they continued.

“Leave hatred behind and work toward unity.”

Mourners lined the street to say their final goodbyes to the MP, despite the fact that the ceremony was held in private.

Following the 1 p.m. service, the casket was carried through Southend by a horse-drawn hearse.

Southend Fire Service provided the coffin bearers for Sir David’s funeral.

Before returning to the chapel of rest, it stopped outside Southend’s Civic Centre and then outside Sir David’s constituency office, Iveagh Hall.

The Southend Boys’ and Girls’ Choirs, Leigh Orpheus Male Voice Choir, and St Mary’s Church Choir all sang before and during the service.

At Monday’s private service at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, his friend and colleague Mark Francois gave the eulogy.

During his tribute to Sir David Amess, he stated that the politician “won in the end” after his campaign for the cityhood of Southend was successful after his death.

“He put Basildon firmly on the map and he worked tirelessly for Southend,” Mr Francois told mourners at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell.

“At the end of the day, I believe his constituents adored him for it.”

“Just look at the crowd here today in this lovely house of God, which will soon become a permanent part of the city of Southend.”

“In the end, he came out on top.”

Some, including myself, consider David to be something of a legend.”

“The David Amess I knew never yielded on an issue,” Mark Francois MP concluded his tribute.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]