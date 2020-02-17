Moussa Marega demands to be substituted after racist abuse mars Porto win

Porto striker Moussa Marega walked off the pitch during their win over Vitoria Guimaraes, saying he was subjected to racist abuse from fans

Porto’s 2-1 win over Vitoria Guimaraes was marred by an incident of racist abuse, with Moussa Marega furiously leaving the pitch in the 69th minute.

The Mali international had scored just minutes earlier and reported being racially abused by the Vitoria fans.

Marega celebrated his goal in front of a section of Vitoria supporters and pointed to his arm before sticking both his middle fingers up at the crowd.

The forward later indicated he wanted to be substituted and began to walk off the pitch to a chorus of boos.

His Porto team-mates attempted to persuade him to stay on the field but Marega was eventually substituted.

Responding to the incident on social media, Marega, who spent a season on loan at Vitoria, wrote: “To those idiots that go to the stadium to shout racist insults, go f*** yourselves.

“I’m also grateful to the ref for not defending me and for giving me a yellow card for defending my skin colour. I hope I never see you on a pitch again. You’re a disgrace.”

Speaking after the game, Porto’s manager Sergio Conceicao said: “We are a family regardless of nationality, skin colour, hair colour.

“We are human, we deserve respect. What happened here is unfortunate. We are completely indignant about what happened.

“I know the passion that exists for Vitoria and I think most of the fans do not see themselves in the same attitude of some people who have insulted Moussa since the warm-up.”

A statement from the Portuguese league read: “Liga Portugal does not agree, it never will, with acts of racism, xenophobia, intolerance and any other that jeopardise the dignity of footballers, agents, or just, of the human being.

“These acts shame football and human dignity. Liga Portugal will do everything so that this, and all episodes of racism, do not go unpunished.”