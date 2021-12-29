Move key workers to the front of the line in the Covid test shortage, NHS leaders are urging.

Move key workers to the front of the line for the Covid test, NHS leaders are urging.

Shortages are expected to last for several weeks, after Health Secretary Sajid Javid admitted that there is “no quick fix” to meet rising demand.

Due to a shortage of lateral flow and PCR tests, senior health officials believe that NHS and care workers should be moved to the front of the line.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), the British Medical Association (BMA), and Age UK have joined doctors and trust leaders in urging the UK government to follow Scotland’s lead and prioritize frontline workers in the face of unprecedented demand, which is causing pharmacies to run out of stock and walk-in appointments to be canceled.

Essential workers, such as NHS and transport workers, as well as the clinically vulnerable and those eligible for new Covid-19 treatments, will be prioritized for testing, according to Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

“This ensures that essential workers receive the test results they require in order to qualify for an exemption as soon as possible,” she explained.

On Wednesday, the Government website stated that no PCR tests were available for people in England and Northern Ireland, including key workers.

In Scotland, there are “very few available,” while people in Wales can order the tests online for the time being.

The temporary shortages in Scotland and Northern Ireland, according to Ms Sturgeon, were caused by an “administrative error” that had been corrected.

“As the number of staff forced to take sick leave due to Covid-19-related reasons continues to rise, it is critical that staff have access to tests to protect themselves and their patients,” said Pat Cullen, RCN general secretary and chief executive.

“We are aware, however, that some staff continue to have difficulty accessing the tests online, and we would urge the government to make the tests available to nursing staff as soon as possible, as well as to ensure that the lab capacity for analyzing tests is available.”

“We also expect employers to conduct thorough risk assessments for nursing staff caring for people who have Covid-19 or are suspected of having it.”

This included having access to appropriate levels of personal protective equipment.”

“It is imperative that all members of the public, including healthcare workers, have reliable and timely access to vital lateral flow tests,” said Dr David Nicholl, a spokesperson for grassroots lobbying group Doctors’ Association UK.

They are regularly exposed to the virus in the course of their work and.

