Move over Pizza Rat! Salad Rat is spotted hauling a bowl of greens along New York subway tracks

First there was Pizza Rat. Then there was Bagel Rat. Donut Rat even made an appearance one day.

It seems the furry creatures can’t get enough of New York’s penchant for fast food.

But New Yorkers aren’t the only ones embracing a so-called ‘New Year, New Me’ health kick with Salad Rat arriving on the scene.

The healthy vermin was spotted hauling a salad bowl along subway tracks on Wednesday.

In the footage the rat is seen dragging the bowl along the tracks with its mouth.

It then takes a short pause in its workout before pulling the healthy meal again.

‘Shout out to Salad Rat, stubbornly sticking w her New Years resolutions well into February,’ Sarah Peele tweeted as she posted the video on social media.

People took to Twitter praising the rodent’s perseverance to kick 2020 off in a healthy way.

‘Why can’t I be more like Salad Rat?’ one person tweeted along with a video of him eating a pizza slice.

Others voiced mock dismay that health fads have reached as far and wide as the rat’s humble abode of the city’s underground.

One Twitter user said: ‘God, even rats have to live up to unrealistic beauty standards.’

Another added that ‘Salad Rat just gentrified my neighborhood’.

The first rodent to take social media by storm for its larger than life appetite was Pizza Rat.

In September 2015, New Yorkers were amazed when footage emerged of it carrying an entire large slice of pizza down the steps of a subway station.

Despite the slice being bigger than it, the rat managed to drag it down several stairs before it was forced to admit defeat.

The video clip of its valiant effort went viral.

A month later, Donut Rat sprung up on social media after footage captured the rodent at East Broadway station on October 30 carrying the donut to a hidden spot.

A few months later, another star was born with Bagel Rat as two rats were seen scrapping over a bagel.

It seemed both simply wanted to fit in with the commuter crowd, by enjoying a classic New York breakfast while waiting for the morning subway.

Then in 2019, Coffee Rat showed up, when the caffeinated creature was filmed dragging an empty cup of coffee across a subway platform in Brooklyn.