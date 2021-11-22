Moving into Thanksgiving Day, temperatures remain cool but clear.

After the morning clouds clear, there will be plenty of sunshine for Thanksgiving.

Temperatures will be cool and crisp this week, with only one day exceeding 50 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 46 degrees in the midstate.

By this evening, the clouds have dissipated, bringing clear but cool weather for several days.

Monday night’s lows will be below zero.

The next best chance for rain is Thursday night and early Friday.

Mostly cloudy, with a high of 46 degrees.

With a low of 27°F, the sky will be mostly clear.

Sunny with a high of 42 degrees.

With a low of 25 degrees, the sky will be mostly clear.

It’ll be sunny with a high of 46 degrees.

Low 30s, partly cloudy

With a high of 52 degrees, it’ll be mostly sunny.

Low of 37°F, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Mostly sunny, with a high of 42 degrees.

