Mozambique launches Women’s Month to promote gender equality

MAPUTO, March 2 (Xinhua) — The first lady of Mozambique Isaura Nyusi launched on Monday in Maputo the celebration of Women’s Month, where she shared the country’s achievements in the process of empowering women and promoting gender equality 25 years after the UN’s Beijing Declaration.

“We have had considerable progress from the period of the conference in Beijing to this date, in terms of women’s participation in the legislative, diplomatic, political, social and cultural institutes. We have been making laws and occupying leadership positions in the sectors mentioned above,” the first lady told nearly 1,000 women participants at the launching ceremony.

Nyusi highlighted the related laws and a new penal code approved during this period, which contribute to the prevention and fight against forced and early marriages, and gender-based violence.

More women are reported to deliver their babies at health units other than at home in the country, which has seen an earlier detection of breast and cervical cancer, and a higher rate of school enrolment for girls.

The first lady also admitted that there are challenges especially for the central and northern region where population struggle with insecurity due to the attacks and natural disasters.

Women’s Month will be celebrated until April 7, the day Mozambique celebrates its National Women’s Day. Several events are planned throughout the month, which includes debate, lectures, cultural activities and sports.