Mozambique urges self-discipline as number of COVID-19 cases rises to 7

MAPUTO, March 26 (Xinhua) — The Ministry of Health of Mozambique (MISAU) said on Thursday that the number of people infected with COVID-19 rose to seven in the country.

The National Director of Public Health Rosa Marlene told a press conference that the latest two positive cases were two men both over 40 years old.

“One of the positive cases is that of a man of foreign nationality, residing in the city of Maputo, who returned from France this month,” said Marlene.

The second case, she said, is a Mozambican male who also returned to Mozambique from abroad.

“It is important to say that all cases have a mild symptom and are in home isolation, in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization,” said the director.

Marlene said a total of 98 suspected cases were tested so far, of which 21 were tested in the last 24 hours.

She urged everyone to be active in observing preventive measures.

“One of the recommendations is discipline, it means that we learn from China,” she said.

Currently, all the seven cases are found in Maputo, with six imported and one transmitted locally.