MPs ask parliament to examine climate laws

As politicians return to Canberra the focus will once again be more on what’s going on in parliament’s corridors than its chambers.

After a decade of skirmishes, the battle over climate change has again heated up, with the government expected to pressure Labor over its recommitment to make Australia carbon neutral by 2050.

At the same time, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is facing criticism over his government’s inaction, including from the Greens and environmental groups annoyed the bushfires royal commission will be examining adaptation to a changing climate but not what needs to be done to mitigate it.

The Senate is expected to debate a Greens bill to ban coal mining in Queensland’s Galilee Basin – where Adani plans to start operations – and another that would introduce civil and criminal penalties for mining, drilling and land clearing that damages the environment.

And the lower house will consider a bill from Greens leader Adam Bandt that would make polluters pay, and one from independent MP Andrew Wilkie related to the reporting of emissions.

The Nationals have continued to cause headaches for the prime minister in the weeks since their leadership ructions, with several among their ranks advocating for new coal-fired power.

Would-be leader Barnaby Joyce will on Monday set the ball rolling on another of his pet cause by introducing legislation to overhaul the Senate by dividing the states into six regions with two senators per zone.

Labor’s Andrew Leigh will also have a bid at getting the ACT’s new integrity commission powers to cover policing in the territory.

Government business on the books for the week includes drought assistance, banning academic cheating services and cracking down on counterfeit wines.