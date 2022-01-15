MPs charge you £3,500 for energy bills at second homes, despite the fact that millions of Britons face paying hundreds more.

As millions of Britons face spiraling utility bills, MPs are charging taxpayers up to £3,500 for their second home energy costs.

This is due to the fact that those representing seats outside of London can claim their gas and electricity bills as expenses.

According to the Daily Mail, 316 MPs filed utility claims between 2020 and 2021, with dozens claiming more than the average household’s dual fuel tariff of £1,138.

Utility claims totaled £262,454 in 2019-20, according to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).

Gas, electricity, and other fuels accounted for £206,717 of this total.

As a result of Covid, fewer MPs stayed away from home the following year, with total expenses falling to £234,181 for all utilities and £182,983 excluding water bills the following year.

“This is a hideous example of how politicians feather their own nests while those who they are supposed to serve and protect suffer,” Dennis Reed of the campaign group Silver Voices told the Mail.

“While pensioners are expected to suffer a reduction in living standards as a result of those same politicians voting to suspend the triple lock, taxpayers are footing the bill to heat their second homes.”

“Senior citizens will be outraged at this egregious example of ‘one rule for us’ and ‘one rule for the plebes’ – £3,000 per year is nearly half a year’s state pension,” Mr Reed continued.

“With household bills rocketing and the tax burden approaching a 70-year high, people will rightly be concerned that their hard-earned cash is being used to protect MPs from the cost of living crisis,” said Darwin Friend, policy analyst for the TaxPayers’ Alliance.

MPs can no longer claim mortgage payments, but they can still claim thousands of dollars per year for phone lines, broadband, council tax, and heating and water.

Danny Kruger, a Tory MP and the son of TV chef Prue Leith, put forward the most expensive individual utility bill.

In 2020-21, he claimed £3,598 for electricity at a rented home in his Wiltshire constituency in six separate claims.

He had only claimed £791 the year before.

Danny challenged the energy bills with the provider several times, according to a spokesman for Mr Kruger, because they were clearly very high, but they were within the budget set by Parliament.

He has since relocated to the constituency, and his expenses this year are significantly lower.’

The next highest claim was made by Birmingham Labour MP Liam Byrne, who claimed £3,535 in 12 separate “dual fuel” invoices last year.

He was awarded £5,105 the year before.

Mr Byrne declined to comment to the Mail, but it is believed that he was trying to get a refund.

Simon Hoare, a Tory from North Dorset whose bills totalled £3,252 in 2020-21,

