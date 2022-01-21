MPs claim that the Department for Work and Pensions is “not even trying” to compensate women for underpayments.

MPs claim the DWP is “not even trying” to compensate women for underpayments.

The debacle was dubbed a “shameful shambles” by the Public Accounts Committee.

According to a highly critical report, the government is “not even trying” to make up for what some women have lost due to state pension shortfalls.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) called the fiasco, in which 134,000 pensioners were underpaid £1 billion since 1985, and the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) attempt to correct the errors a “shameful shambles.”

MPs from all parties told the DWP that it had “failed pensioners” due to its complacency on the issues.

Dame Meg Hillier, chair of PAC and Labour and Co-operative MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch, said, “Departments that make errors through maladministration have a duty to put those they wronged back in the position they should have been, without the error.”

“In reality, the DWP will never be able to make up for what people have lost over decades, and in many cases, it isn’t even trying.”

There are an unknown number of pensioners who died without ever receiving their dues, and there is currently no plan in place to compensate their estates.”

Women who rely on their husband’s pension for their own benefits, widows, and divorced women are disproportionately affected by underpaid state pensions.

They will receive little or no money under the basic pension system, but when they turn 65, they should be entitled to a higher rate – in some cases, 60% of their spouse’s state pension.

Women had to actively claim the enhanced rate if their husband reached this age prior to March 2008.

They are only eligible for backdated payments for a period of 12 months.

Women whose husbands turned 65 after that date should have had their pensions updated automatically, but this did not happen in many cases.

Jan Tiernan, 81, of Fife, is one of the women whose husband reached the age of 65 before 2008.

She believes she is owed around £19,000, but she has only received two payments totaling less than £2,000 so far.

She said to me, “That’s a speck in the ocean.”

“They say it’s my fault because I never applied for the money,” she says, “but we had no idea you had to apply because we never received any information telling us we had to.”

“If your husband was like that.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

