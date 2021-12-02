MPs criticize the White Paper for falling ‘woefully short’ on housing support.

More housing support, but MPs criticize the White Paper for being “woefully short.”

Critics argue that the measures are insufficient in addressing the staffing and funding shortages.

According to plans outlined in the social care White Paper, elderly people in need of care will be offered assistance in downsizing and government-backed handyman services to update their homes so that they can live independently.

On Wednesday, ministers released more details about their social care reforms, but the plans were quickly slammed by care providers and MPs for failing to address the root causes of the crisis.

Gillian Keegan, the Minister for Social Care, announced on Wednesday that councils will receive a £300 million package to help build more support housing for those in need of care, including a new “minor repairs” service that will help people install stair lifts and wet rooms so they can receive care in their own homes.

A £500 million fund has been set aside to ensure that the social care workforce has the necessary training and qualifications, as well as a sense of worth.

Ms Keegan described the White Paper as the “product of years of work,” noting that many of the issues in social care are so complex that “previous governments have chosen to duck them rather than deal with them for decades,” but “this Government is determined to get it right.”

“Those working in paid and unpaid social care deserve our deepest respect,” she continued, “but they also deserve a system that works for them, which has not always been the case.”

MPs and the care sector, on the other hand, were quick to criticize the proposals, claiming that they did not go far enough to address the sector’s serious problems.

Jeremy Hunt, the former Conservative health secretary, described the White Paper on social care as “three steps forward, two steps back” and warned that it would not solve hospital bed shortages.

While he acknowledged that the introduction of a cap on social care costs had resulted in progress, he said there were issues in “two crucial areas.”

The councils that administer social care were “barely” given enough to deal with “demographic change and the national living wage increases,” and it was “hard to see an end to the workforce crisis that leaves 40 percent turnover in many companies,” according to the report.

