MPs from across the political spectrum are preparing to ambush the Online Safety Bill with amendments aimed at toughening laws against violence against women.

MPs are said to be working to ensure that online violence against women and girls is recognized as a distinct harm.

I understand that cross-party MPs are planning to ambush the upcoming Online Safety Bill with a slew of amendments, amid growing concerns that it will not be tough enough in key areas.

Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assurances that a second reading would be held before Christmas, the long-awaited legislation is unlikely to be presented to Parliament until early Spring.

Early next week, a joint scrutiny committee of MPs and peers will release its recommendations for what the Government should include in the bill, but there are already concerns that it will not go far enough.

MPs are thought to be particularly interested in strengthening the bill when it comes to online violence against women and girls, to ensure that it is recognized as a distinct harm alongside other online harms such as child or racist abuse.

There are also concerns that the government may relax social media companies’ duty of care obligations.

The draft bill was supposed to include requirements for social media companies to ensure that users are protected from material that is “legal but harmful,” but campaigners fear that this will be removed due to lobbying from tech companies.

According to a source, cross-party support is already being built in specific areas to change the shape of the legislation.

“We want to table amendments to ensure the bill is heading in the right direction,” one MP explained.

“We’ll make changes.”

“We’ll look for amendments that No10 will find particularly difficult to reject, such as tougher penalties for upskirting,” the source continued.

Nadine Dorries, who took over as Culture Secretary in September, has insisted that the government will take a tough stance on tech companies, telling MPs last month that the government would be “much tougher and stronger” in protecting users from abuse.

Following Boris Johnson’s reshuffle in September, Ms Dorries told the Digital, Media and Sport Committee that the draft bill was now in a “different place.”

“I don’t think the bill would pass in its current form, the draft form.”

