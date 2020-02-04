MP’s fury as trolls brand her a ‘slag’ over dress she wore in House of Commons

The Labour MP for Batley & Spen and shadow culture secretary Tracy Brabin was told she looked like she’d been “banged over a wheelie bin” after wearing an off-the-shoulder dress in the House of Commons

A Labour frontbencher has hit out at her trolls after she was criticised for wearing an off-the-shoulder dress in parliament.

Tracy Brabin, the Labour and Cooperative MP for Batley & Spen, denied she was “banged over a wheelie bin” after her outfit drew cruel comments on social media.

Her comments came after a Twitter user shared a screengrab of her in the House of Commons wearing the outfit, along with the caption: “Is this really appropriate attire for parliament?”

After the picture drew a number of trolling comments, Brabin replied: “Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not…

“A slag, hungover, a tart, about to breastfeed, a slapper, drunk, just been banged over a wheelie bin.

“Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder…”

The West Yorkshire MP and former Coronation Street actress was raising a point of order in the Commons over Downing Street’s decision to order senior journalists to leave before a briefing on Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans when she spoke at the despatch box.

Brabin, 58, was wearing a black formal dress showing her right shoulder as she raised the points of order with Commons Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle, 62.

The former Coronation Street actress’ outfit drew a number of cruel and insulting comments from social media users.

One slammed the MP as “looking like a tart,” while another added that she “looks like she’s on the morning after a walk of shame”.

A number of people came to Brabin’s defence following her tweet.

Former EastEnders, Minder, and Family Affairs actor Gary Webster tweeted: “Brilliant retort Tracy. Omg if only they were as vocal about the behaviour, misogyny, racism, falling asleep and warped policies of the ruling govt as they are about revealing one shoulder.”

Tracy Brabin won her seat in October 2016, following a by-election after the tragic murder of sitting Labour MP Jo Cox.

She won 85.8% of the vote in 2016 after the other major parties chose not to stand as a mark of respect following Jo Cox’s death at the hands of a far-right terrorist.

In 2017, she held the seat with more than 55% of the vote, and held it in December 2019’s General Election with a decreased majority.

Yesterday, a number of journalists walked out of Number 10 in protest at the banning of certain reporters from attending the briefing on Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans.

Labour has accused the prime minister of “Donald Trump-style tactics” over the selective briefings.