MPs in the United Kingdom are furious with Johnson over the lockdown parties.

During the March 2020 lockdown, British Minister Boris Johnson was accused of attending a “bring your own booze” party.

On Tuesday, British MPs chastised Boris Johnson for allegedly attending a “bring your own booze” party during the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

Johnson refused to attend parliament to answer MPs’ questions, instead sending government Minister Michael Ellis.

Johnson, on the other hand, will be in parliament on Wednesday for Prime Minister’s Questions.

“It is incredibly disappointing, but not unsurprising,” Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said in parliament today.

“I believe his absence, as well as his media smirks, speak volumes; the public has already drawn their own conclusions.”

He may be able to flee, but he cannot hide.”

Invitation that has been made public

While the rest of the country was locked down, ITV broadcast a leaked email from Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s principal private secretary, to 100 people inviting them to a party.

“Hi all, After what has been an incredibly busy period, we thought it would be nice to take advantage of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening,” the message read.

Please join us starting at 6 p.m. and remember to bring your own alcohol!”

Johnson has refused to say whether he or his wife attended, but there is widespread speculation that they did, along with around 40 others.

People could only socialize with one other person outside because of the lockdown rules imposed by Johnson’s government at the time.

This has sparked outrage within his party, in parliament, and among the general public, to the point where his position as Prime Minister is now being questioned.

‘He had to know, didn’t he?’

“If the prime minister was there, surely he knew? The invitation was sent to 100 staff, many of whom were his most personal senior appointees,” Rayner continued.

“Because this was planned ahead of time, did the prime minister know about it and give his approval for it to take place?”

“Did he, if so?”

