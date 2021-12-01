MPs say the White Paper on Social Care falls ‘woefully short’ of resolving the crisis.

The government has announced new plans for supported housing and a handyman service.

MPs have slammed the Government’s social care white paper, claiming it doesn’t go far enough to address the country’s current care crisis.

Under the social care white paper, the government announced a £300 million package to build more supported housing and money for handymen to update elderly people’s homes so they can live independently at home for longer.

The new supported housing is expected to give local governments more options for providing a wider range of social care services to those who require it.

Care Minister Gillian Keegan told MPs on Wednesday that the new handyman service would help people with “minor repairs” to their homes.

Ms Keegan stated that this would include the installation of “stair lifts, wet rooms, and home technology” to allow the elderly to remain in their homes.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, on the other hand, slammed the white paper, saying it was “three steps forward, two steps back,” and urging ministers to come back with more measures to address the system’s major problems.

Labour’s Shadow Social Care Secretary Liz Kendall slammed the proposals, saying they fell “woefully short” of what was needed to address the social care crisis.

More to come.

MPs say the social care white paper falls ‘woefully short’ of resolving the crisis.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]