MPs set to receive 3.1% pay rise from April

MPs will receive a pay rise of 3.1% from April this year, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) has said.

The increase, announced on Thursday, will raise MPs basic pay from £79,468 to £81,932 and will be effective from April 1.

It follows a decision confirmed in 2018 by IPSA to adjust the pay of MPs at the same rate as public sector earnings, which are published by the Office of National Statistics.

The announcement marks the first time MPs’ salaries have exceeded £80,000 and is an increase of £16,194 compared to ​the £65,738 salary in April 2010.

Many MPs who hold other duties receive an additional salary, including chairs of select committees and ministers.

Select committee chairs will now be given a further £16,422, up from £15,928 in April 2019.

IPSA interim chair Richard Lloyd said: “Our review of MPs’ staffing budgets in 2019 found demands on MPs’ offices were high, with staff doing difficult and stressful casework with constituents on a very wide range of problems.

“There was often high staff turnover, with salary levels below comparable roles elsewhere, based on independent benchmarked evidence.

“In many MPs’ offices, relatively little time or money was spent on staff training, wellbeing and development.

“As a result, we have provided additional funding in MPs’ 2020-21 staffing budgets for staff training and welfare, security, and changes to the salary bands and job descriptions for MPs’ staff to bring them into line with the jobs they actually do.”

The most recent wage growth figures in December last year showed total earnings increased by 2.9%, the Office of National Statistics said.

This showed slower growth than had been seen in 2019, including from the 3.2% in the previous month.

IPSA has no role in setting ministerial salaries.

Cabinet Office figures show in 2019 the Prime Minister was entitled to a second salary of £79,286, while senior ministers including the Chancellor and Secretaries of State were entitled to up to £71,090.

The salaries actually claimed were approximately £4,000 less than their full entitlement.

The Attorney General is entitled to one of the highest salaries in government, at £98,921 in April 2019.