MPs should oust Boris Johnson, according to John Major, who claims that ‘brazen excuses’ on No 10 parties were ‘dreamed up.’

Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron launches a scathing attack on Boris Johnson over the lockdown gatherings.

Sir John Major has launched a furious attack on Boris Johnson, accusing him of asking the public to “believe the unbelievable” in the wake of the series of Downing Street lockdown parties.

Former Prime Minister and Tory leader Tony Blair accused the government of thinking it “didn’t have to follow the rules” and accused No 10 officials of inventing “brazen excuses.”

During his speech at the Institute for Government, Sir John, who served as Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997, appeared to suggest that Tory MPs withdraw their support for Mr Johnson.

“The Prime Minister and officials at No. 10 broke the lockdown laws.

He said, “Brilliant excuses were concocted.”

“The public was asked to believe the unbelievable day after day.

Ministers were dispatched to defend the indefensible while appearing gullible or foolish in the process.

“This has given the government a distinctly shifty appearance, which has far-reaching consequences beyond political unpopularity.”

“The lack of trust in the elected portion of our democracy cannot be ignored,” the former PM added.

It is the responsibility of Parliament to correct this.

“If it doesn’t, and trust erodes at home, our politics will be shattered.”

Sir John, who has been a vocal critic of Mr Johnson in recent years, also accused him and his government of failing to follow the same rules as the rest of the world.

“Not only does the Prime Minister and our current Government challenge the law, but they also appear to believe that they, and they alone, are exempt from public life’s rules, traditions, conventions – call them what you will,” he said.

“The charge that the government has one law and everyone else has another is politically poisonous – and it has hit home.”

Sir John’s speech at the Institute of Government was titled “In Democracy We Trust?” and focused on the issue of trust and standards in a democracy.

Sir John has previously chastised the Prime Minister for his handling of Brexit, Parliament’s illegal prorogation in 2019 and the recent Owen Paterson lobbying scandal.

But the former Tory leader, who stepped down from politics in 2001, has launched a new attack.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

John Major says ‘brazen excuses’ on No 10 parties ‘were dreamed up’ and hints MPs should oust Boris Johnson