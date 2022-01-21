MPs urged to contact the police after Boris Johnson’s aides were accused of blackmailing them.

MPs who have been targeted by Boris Johnson’s aides have been urged to contact the police.

BORIS Johnson was rocked last night by claims that his aides “blackmailed” rebel MPs, while a top Tory urged those targeted to call the cops.

William Wragg revealed in a shocking intervention that party bosses had threatened to cut funding to areas represented by pork pie plotters.

These dark arts tactics had “intimidated” backbenchers, according to the senior Tory.

His extraordinary speech, delivered in Parliament, added fuel to the Tory Party’s raging civil war.

Boris, on the other hand, came out strongly against the allegation, claiming that he had “seen no evidence” to back it up.

While Nadine Dorries, a Cabinet ally and attack dog, said Mr Wragg was peddling “nonsense” and was only looking for attention.

Shadowy party enforcers allegedly turned the thumb screws on rebels as Mr Johnson fought to save his political reputation.

“In recent days, a number of Members of Parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the Government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister’s party leadership,” Mr Wragg told a House of Commons select committee.

“Of course, the Government Whip’s Office is responsible for securing the Government’s business in the House of Commons.

“However, it is not their function to break the ministerial code by threatening to withdraw public-sector investments for Members of Parliament’s constituencies.”

Christian Wakeford, a defection from the Conservatives to Labour this week, claimed that party whips threatened to slash funding for a local school if he did not follow the party line.

“I was threatened that if I didn’t vote a certain way, I wouldn’t get the school for Radcliffe,” he said.

For the past ten years, this town has been without a high school.

“How would you feel if you had to put a town’s regeneration up for a vote?”

“It was at that point that I began to question my place in the world, and ultimately, where I am now.”

Mr Wragg, who has publicly demanded Boris’ resignation, has been accused of talking nonsense by a number of Conservatives.

“That is nonsense because that is not how government works,” Ms Dorries said.

“What happens in individual constituencies has no bearing on the whips.”

“It’s just attention-seeking behavior on the part of William Wragg, who has been a vocal critic of the Prime Minister, who gave us the largest majority since Margaret Thatcher.”

Mr Wragg “abused his position” to wage a “disgraceful…vendetta against Boris and Brexit,” according to Conservative MP Michael Fabricant.

[…]

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.