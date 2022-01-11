MPs vote against Labour’s plan to reduce VAT on bills to help with the cost of living crisis.

In the Commons, a Labour motion to enable a new bill that would have taxed oil and gas companies to fund the scrapping of VAT on energy bills was defeated.

MPs voted against Labour’s proposal to introduce legislation that would have reduced the VAT on energy to help consumers cope with rising costs.

To fund the reduction in energy prices, Labour had proposed a temporary windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas companies.

According to Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, doing so would save households £200 on their bills, and up to £600 for those who are most in need.

The package would exempt domestic energy bills from VAT for a year, as well as expand the Warm Homes Discount to assist more people.

Labour put forward a binding motion during the Opposition Day debate on Tuesday, which would have allocated Parliamentary time on 1 February to present the proposals in the form of a new Bill.

The motion was defeated, however, with MPs voting 319 to 229 against it.

Conservative MPs have accused Labour of “playing politics” by attempting to take control of the Parliamentary agenda in order to debate energy bill reductions.

Several people said they would support lowering VAT or eliminating green levies on certain utilities, but not if the opposition took control of the House of Commons.

The debate was held in the absence of Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who was replaced by Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke.

“The Government recognizes the pressures that people are facing on their household finances, including on their energy bills, and we have taken steps to relieve those pressures where and when we can, and we will continue to look at other things that we can do,” Mr Clarke said.

“Keeping the cost of living low for working families has been a goal of successive Conservative governments since 2010,” he added.

“The cost of living is not about a single bill or expense, which is why the government put in place a slew of measures to assist families with the cost of living in the Autumn Budget.”

On Tuesday evening, the Chancellor was scheduled to meet with MPs to hear their concerns about rising inflation.

Mr Sunak was said to be in “listening mode,” but Ms Reeves accused him of being “hiding.”

Energy prices: MPs vote against Labour plans to cut VAT on bills to tackle cost of living crisis