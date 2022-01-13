MPs want to hold tech companies criminally liable from the start of the Online Safety Bill.

MPs argue that tech companies should be held criminally liable from the start of the Online Safety Bill.

The imposition of criminal sanctions on named tech executives around two years after the laws are passed is currently included in upcoming legislation aimed at holding Big Tech accountable.

MPs have proposed making technology executives criminally liable for their companies’ failure to protect vulnerable users as soon as new online safety laws take effect.

The upcoming Online Safety Bill, which aims to protect vulnerable web users while also holding Big Tech accountable, includes provisions for the imposition of criminal sanctions against named tech executives two years after the laws are passed.

During a Commons debate, MPs urged the Government to eliminate the two-year grace period before facing criminal sanctions.

Ofcom, the broadcast regulator, will have the power to slap companies with multibillion-pound fines, a deterrent that then-Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said in May last year was far more effective than the threat of criminal sanctions.

Mr Dowden said that while he believes social media companies are “much more motivated by financial consequences than by criminal liability of individual people,” if the fines don’t work, he will seek to enact secondary legislation to allow legal action.

“I’d rather we didn’t impose new criminal law; I believe that position should have a very high bar,” he said.

“I took the lobbying and representation about the need for criminal sanctions that I’ve seen from many different groups very seriously.”

I didn’t think they had made a strong enough case to put it in primary legislation right away, but I thought we should reserve that power.”

Current Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has expressed support for shortening the two-year grace period to three to six months.

Dame Margaret Hodge, a Labour MP, told MPs that failing to introduce director liability for corporate wrongdoing had not changed company behavior in her experience.

“Even fines of £50 million are insignificant when compared to Facebook’s total revenue of over £29 billion.”

“I don’t understand why we have to wait two years for director liability to be implemented,” she said.

“It’s possible to do this right now.”

And if the minister [head of the Joint Committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill Damian Collins]could help, I would be grateful.

