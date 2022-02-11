MPs warn that fraudsters have swindled £4 billion in Covid loans and grants.

Fraudulent Covid loans and grants worth £4 billion will be written off, according to MPs.

The MPs warn that the soft approach sends the wrong message to criminals while also defrauding honest taxpayers in a damning report.

The claim will increase pressure on the Treasury to reintroduce new sanctions.

The Public Accounts Committee slammed HMRC for its “unambitious plans” to recoup £6 billion in overpayments.

According to the report, the taxman expects to recover as little as £2 billion and that clearing the backlog will take years.

“We can ill-afford to be so cavalier with so much taxpayers’ money,” said Dame Meg Hillier MP, chair of the committee.

“Every taxpayer pound lost to a fraudster will exacerbate the post-pandemic pinch on honest ordinary people.”

It’s a setback for Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is already under fire for the Covid cash fraud, which prompted Lord Agnew to resign in protest at the lack of action.

However, a government official dismissed the report, claiming that no money had been lost.

“Most error and fraud were legitimate claimants making mistakes or inflating their claims,” they insisted.