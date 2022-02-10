MPs warn that when travel resumes in 2022, Brexit border queues will be a problem for tourists.

MPs warn that when travel picks up again in 2022, Brexit border queues will hit holidaymakers.

On Wednesday, Parliament’s spending watchdog warned that post-Brexit border arrangements have “yet to be tested with normal passenger volumes,” potentially leading to longer lines.

“Passenger volumes have been a fraction of pre-pandemic levels since the new border arrangements were introduced at the end of the transition period,” the cross-party Committee of Public Accounts said in a report titled EU Exit: UK Border Post Transition.

According to the report, the EU’s new biometric checks, which are set to take effect in 2022, are causing concern, particularly at ports and locations such as the Eurostar, where EU officials conduct border checks on the UK side.

According to the watchdog, ports such as Dover are particularly vulnerable to queues because a “large number of passengers in a car or coach” can cause “unloading” problems.

MPs have asked the government to explain how it plans to deal with the increased pressures, requesting a report within six months with “an update on its scenario planning and whether its 2022 modeling has proven accurate.”

