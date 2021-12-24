Mr. and Mrs. Claus live in Yorkshire, where they make toys and delicious treats in preparation for Christmas Day.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus reside in Yorkshire, where they prepare toys and delectable treats in anticipation of Christmas Day.

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, aka John Tearney, 55, and Rachael Pennell, 45, live and breathe all things Christmas, along with their elf, Luke Tearney, 19.

Anyone hoping to see Santa this Christmas will be relieved to learn that he and his wife are still alive and well in Yorkshire, where they are busy making toys and tasty treats for the holidays.

Santa – aka John Tearney, 55 – has asked grateful families to leave a “glass of milk and a gingerbread man” for him when he delivers their gifts, before “hot-tailing it” to the North Pole on Christmas Eve.

For the past ten years, John has dressed up as “the real Father Christmas” for the holidays, and he is now joined by Mrs Claus – his fiancée Rachael Pennell, 45, whom he is marrying next year – and John’s son Luke Tearney, 19, who is working as an elf with them.

“All the little kids think I’m the real Santa,” John said as the head of the Claus family in residence at Lotherton Hall in Aberford, Yorkshire, where they are providing a winter wonderland of experiences.

“It’s been about ten years since I’ve worked here.”

I’m the right shape and size, so I just put on a red and white suit and voila!

“Then, six years ago, when I first saw Rachael, I just thought, ‘There’s my Mrs Claus,’ even though we only started working together like this in 2017.”

“My son, Luke, is now our elf as well, though he’s older than the average elf at 19 years old, so we’re the Claus family,” he continued.

“We are ecstatic about Christmas, and we need to convey that to the kids.”

“I was Santa for a group of pre-schoolers and asked one of the boys, ‘What’s your name?’ He replied, ‘Turbo Hot Wheels!’ I exclaimed, ‘What a fantastic name!’

“He was so excited to get his present order in, he just blurted it out first,” he added.

Rachael and John met and fell in love while performing as René and Yvette on an ‘Allo ‘Allo! tour in 2015.

This is fantastic.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.