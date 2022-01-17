Mr. Mrs.

Today is one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for Donna Kelce.

She’s doing everything she can to make the most of the situation.

To begin with, she was in Tampa early this afternoon to watch her son Jason, a Philadelphia Eagles center, play in a first-round playoff game against the Buccaneers.

She was then supposed to board a plane to Kansas City in time for the Chiefs’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Kansas City Star reports that things haven’t gone smoothly.

Jason and the Eagles were thrashed by Tom Brady in their rematch in the playoffs.

She needed a rickshaw and an Uber to get to her plane because traffic around Raymond James Stadium was a nightmare.

The plane was then delayed for a half-hour, according to the story.

Will she be able to make it on time?

According to reports, the NFL is doing everything it can to assist Donna, including asking Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to arrange for a police escort from Kansas City International Airport to Arrowhead Stadium.

No, Lucas said, he could do better, promising to personally drive Donna from the airport to the stadium.

For her sake, let’s hope one of her sons comes out on top.

‘Don’t judge Jalen Hurts on the final game of the season,’ Eagles coach says. ‘I thought he had a great year.’

JuJu Smith-Schuster is active for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.

Kansas City is a city in Missouri.