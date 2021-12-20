The state of Pennsylvania

SUNBURY – The state attorney general has opposed a Northumberland County man’s attempt to get a judge to approve DNA testing of evidence that he claims will clear him of a 1986 murder.

Deputy Attorney General Christopher J Schmidt has asked the state Supreme Court to dismiss Scott R Schaeffer’s appeal, claiming he was wrongfully convicted of Rickey Wolfe’s murder.

Schaeffer, of Sunbury, is appealing a Superior Court ruling from October that dismissed a request for DNA testing as untimely.

The ruling upheld the decision of Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley N Anderson, who also found that Schaeffer failed to make a prima facie case that the requested DNA testing would prove actual innocence.

Schaeffer is requesting that the Supreme Court interpret what the legislature intended when it amended the Post-Conviction Relief Act in 2018 to include those who have served their time, such as himself.

While the amendment permits DNA testing when there is a reasonable chance it will produce exculpatory evidence, it does not change the time limit for seeking it.

It makes no sense for the legislature to allow those who have completed their sentences to seek DNA testing without first overriding the timeliness requirement, Schaeffer’s attorney Joel Wiest argues.

Otherwise, he wrote in his request to the Supreme Court to accept the appeal, requests like his client’s would be denied as untimely.

Schmidt argues that the appeal should be dismissed because Schaeffer argued in lower courts that his petition was filed on time, not that the amendment changed that requirement.

Schmidt also claims that the Superior Court’s memorandum does not include any unusual, special, or significant reasons for granting a review.

According to him, the Superior Court correctly concluded that Schaeffer’s first request for DNA testing, which he made nearly 30 years after he was charged, was untimely.

Anderson’s conclusion that DNA testing would not lead to evidence of actual innocence was not addressed in the opinion.

Schmidt claims that if the Supreme Court were to take up the case, it would have to be remanded back to Superior Court.

Wolfe, 30, of Mifflinburg, was discovered dead on Dec.

12th of December, 1986

Latest News from Infosurhoy